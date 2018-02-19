ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is bringing together ecologists, biologists and local and state officials to fight the growing problem of algae blooms in upstate ponds and lakes.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced four regional summits over the next six weeks that will focus on the blooms and efforts to prevent new ones.

The blooms can affect water quality and are seen as a threat to recreational opportunities and tourism.

The summits are scheduled for New Paltz on February 27, Syracuse on March 6, Ticonderoga on March 20 and Rochester on March 26. The public is invited.

Cuomo has proposed a $65 million initiative to combat the blooms.