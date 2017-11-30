COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is building a new welcome center in the Thousand Islands.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the project on Thursday. The facility will be built near the Thousand Islands Bridge in Collins Landing. It will serve motorists and tourists heading to the picturesque region around the St. Lawrence River as well as promoting local visitor attractions and products.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says it’s one of 11 welcome centers being built around the state.

The Thousand Islands center is expected to open in about a year.