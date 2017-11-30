COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is building a new welcome center in the Thousand Islands.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the project on Thursday. The facility will be built near the Thousand Islands Bridge in Collins Landing. It will serve motorists and tourists heading to the picturesque region around the St. Lawrence River as well as promoting local visitor attractions and products.
Cuomo, a Democrat, says it’s one of 11 welcome centers being built around the state.
The Thousand Islands center is expected to open in about a year.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW