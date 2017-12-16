ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Cuomo administration says it will award another $100 million to revitalize downtowns in New York state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the third round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding on Friday in a preview of his 2018 State of the State address to be delivered next month.
The state will give awards of up to $10 million to communities in each of New York’s 10 economic development regions. The downtown areas will be selected by the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils.
The state has awarded $200 million in the first two rounds of the revitalization program.
