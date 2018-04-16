BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A 19-year-old student has been fatally stabbed on New York’s Binghamton University campus.
The stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the state university.
There was no immediate arrest.
The Times Union says investigators interviewed people throughout the night. Police say the attack did not appear to be random.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- 'Big price to pay': Inside Trump's decision to bomb Syria
The victim was in his first year at the school.
Counseling is being offered to students and staff.
___
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com