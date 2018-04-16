BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A 19-year-old student has been fatally stabbed on New York’s Binghamton University campus.

The stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the state university.

There was no immediate arrest.

The Times Union says investigators interviewed people throughout the night. Police say the attack did not appear to be random.

The victim was in his first year at the school.

Counseling is being offered to students and staff.

