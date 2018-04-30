ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly $175 million in federal funding aimed at improving communities and providing affordable housing has been awarded to New York state.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday.
The money is being allocated in two parts: more than $125.7 million from the Community Development Block Grant program and nearly $49 million in HOME Investment Partnership Program funding.
Schumer says the 2018 funding increased by more than $25 million over what Congress approved last year.
The senators say the funds will support affordable housing, create jobs and deliver essential services to New York families.
The CDBG program provides municipalities with funding for local development projects. HOME funding helps state and local governments buy and rehabilitate affordable housing.