ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has finalized plans to make improvements at three campgrounds in the Adirondacks.

DEC officials say unit management plans have been completed for the camping facilities at Caroga Lake, Piseco Lake and Buck Pond. Work will be done at those locations over the next five years to improve recreational resources.

The work planned for the Caroga Lake property in the southern Adirondacks includes upgrading 20 of the 105 campsites and replacing restrooms.

The Piseco Lake project will include improvements for two campgrounds and the redevelopment of a third from a campground into a day use area.

In Franklin County, the Buck Pond project will include improvements to 15 of the 116 campsites and construction of a trail on an old railroad bed.