ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Advocates for a bill in New York that would loosen the statute of limitations for molestation are hoping the national attention on sexual misconduct gives their cause fresh momentum.

The bill would have given victims more time to file civil lawsuits or seek criminal charges against their abusers. It also would create a one-year window for past victims to file civil suits.

Victims now have until they turn 23 to sue, but supporters say it often takes far longer for victims to report their abuse.

The Catholic Church and other institutions have opposed the bill, saying it could prove financially devastating to any large organization that works with children.

It’s passed the Assembly but hasn’t passed the Senate. Lawmakers will reconvene in January.