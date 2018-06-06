NEW YORK (AP) — The New York state Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would correct the spelling of a bridge that has been wrong for over 50 years.
New York City’s Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is spelled with one “Z.” It should have two “Z’s” for Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, who discovered New York Harbor in 1524. The Staten Island Advance reports a Senate bill aimed at fixing the spelling passed 61-0 on Wednesday.
The bill has been sent to the Assembly, where it must pass a vote before heading to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) for consideration. A previous bill stalled in the Assembly earlier this year.
A statue of Verrazzano in lower Manhattan includes the two “Z’s,” as does a bridge over Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say