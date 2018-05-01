ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republicans who control the New York Senate have passed a series of parole reform measures four days after a man who killed two New York City police officers in 1971 was released from prison.

None of the measures approved Tuesday would impact the parole of 70-year-old Herman Bell. He was released Friday from a maximum-security state prison after serving 45 years behind bars.

Bell was granted parole in March after his eighth parole hearing.

He and two other members of the Black Liberation Army were convicted of fatally shooting the two officers in Harlem in May 1971.

A police officers union’s lawsuit to block Bell’s release failed.

Senate Republicans say they’ll reject any parole board nominations by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Senate measures were sent to the Democrat-controlled Assembly.