POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Hudson Valley high school had to be placed in lockdown after a fight broke out among students and another brawl erupted when parents arrived on the scene.

City of Poughkeepsie police tell the Poughkeepsie Journal that at least 10 officers were sent to Poughkeepsie High School just before noon Tuesday after a fight broke out between students.

Police say the students’ parents later arrived and got into a fight as well.

School district officials say an external threat required administrators to put the high school in a “shelter-in-place” until the threat was contained. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 12:20 p.m.

Police said they didn’t have details of the two fights or information on whether or not charges were filed.

