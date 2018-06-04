MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A New York high school has become the first school in the state to establish a student beekeeping team.

Tucked away behind Mamaroneck High School in Westchester County are three active hives, containing a combined 50,000 honeybees. WCBS-TV reports the bees are cared for by the student bee team.

Dozens of science students observe and keep the bees to learn how the insects collect pollen, create combs and produce honey. The beekeeping team’s organizer is science teacher Cathy O’Reilly, who says she hopes it will inspire other schools around the state to start keeping bees as well.

Later this fall when the honey is ready for harvest, students in the school’s culinary program will use it for specialty recipes.

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com