ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is getting $19 million in federal money to boost efforts to help those struggling with substance abuse.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Wednesday.

His office says the money will help expand and enhance addiction treatment, with a special focus on medication-assisted treatment options and programs that help pregnant woman and new mothers dealing with substance abuse.

The Democrat says addiction has torn too many families apart and that the state must do all it can to ensure those who need help have access to comprehensive treatment.