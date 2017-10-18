ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is getting $19 million in federal money to boost efforts to help those struggling with substance abuse.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Wednesday.
His office says the money will help expand and enhance addiction treatment, with a special focus on medication-assisted treatment options and programs that help pregnant woman and new mothers dealing with substance abuse.
The Democrat says addiction has torn too many families apart and that the state must do all it can to ensure those who need help have access to comprehensive treatment.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella