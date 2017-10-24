TUXEDO, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities are still trying to identify the body of a man found dead nearly a half century ago in the lower Hudson Valley region of New York state.

State police say the victim was a white male between the ages of 45 and 55, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and about 145 pounds. His badly decomposed body was found in January 1969 in a brook about a quarter mile off Route 17 in Tuxedo, Orange County. He had been shot in the head.

It’s the oldest unidentified person case in the state and is believed to have been mob related. Several murder victims were found dumped in Orange County and the surrounding area in the late 1960s and 1970s.

DNA testing and facial reconstruction are planned.