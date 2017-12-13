BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two Buffalo police officers won’t face charges in the death of an unarmed man during a struggle with police earlier this year.

The New York attorney general’s office said in a report Wednesday that while investigators did not find sufficient evidence to substantiate criminal charges against the officers, they do recommend some reforms.

The report says 20-year-old Wardel Davis died of an acute asthma attack, which was exacerbated by his physical altercation with police. It says Davis had told people by text and phone before the February incident that he was having trouble breathing.

Investigators say officers chased down Davis after he ran from them as they investigated suspected drug activity. After seeing he was in distress, they called an ambulance.

The report recommends outfitting police with body cameras.