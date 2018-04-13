WHITESBORO, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York police officer killed in a crash of his patrol vehicle is also being remembered as a former firefighter.
According to the Observer-Dispatch , Assistant Fire Chief George Massarotti says Whitesboro Officer Kevin Crossley was a person who “would do anything” to help others.
Crossley was on duty when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck that was making a turn at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Crossley had been on the village police force for seven years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
___
Information from: Observer-Dispatch, http://www.uticaod.com