WHITESBORO, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York police officer killed in a crash of his patrol vehicle is also being remembered as a former firefighter.

According to the Observer-Dispatch , Assistant Fire Chief George Massarotti says Whitesboro Officer Kevin Crossley was a person who “would do anything” to help others.

Crossley was on duty when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck that was making a turn at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Crossley had been on the village police force for seven years.

