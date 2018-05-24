SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York have arrested a man after finding the body of his 18-year-old girlfriend reported missing a week ago along with her 14-month-old son, who is still missing.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body was found in a bag in the woods behind a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked.

Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence. Police say the child, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, has not been found.

Information on Reyes’ lawyer was not immediately available.

Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers’ Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.

___

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com