SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York have arrested a man after finding the body of his 18-year-old girlfriend reported missing a week ago along with her 14-month-old son, who is still missing.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body was found in a bag in the woods behind a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked.
Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence. Police say the child, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, has not been found.
Information on Reyes’ lawyer was not immediately available.
Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers’ Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.
___
Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com