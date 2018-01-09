ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers want to know how much money the state is making off daily fantasy sports.

A committee of the state Assembly will meet Wednesday in Albany to review the status of the online games and their impact on the state’s finances.

Two years ago, lawmakers passed new regulations for daily fantasy sports to resolve concerns that daily fantasy sports companies were engaging in false advertising and illegal gambling.

The Legislature also imposed new fees and taxes on the industry.