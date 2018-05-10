ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly.

State environmental and agricultural officials say the spotted lanternfly has the potential to harm New York’s forests and farms. The invasive pest from Asia feeds on more than 70 plant species, including maples, apple trees, grapevine and hops.

Adults resemble colorful moths and begin to appear in July.

The insect was found in Pennsylvania in 2014. Efforts to detect the spotted lanternfly increased in New York after a dead adult was found in in the state last fall.

State officials are asking people who see the pest to send pictures and note the location of the sighting. Information can be sent to spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov.