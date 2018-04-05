MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — One of the leading environmental groups in the New York-New Jersey area has a new leader.
Greg Remaud (Reh-MOE’) was named chief executive officer of the NY/NJ Baykeeper group on Thursday. He succeeds Debbie Mans, who recently became New Jersey’s deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.
The group is active in water quality, beach access, pollution, storm resiliency and other topics. It has been a leading voice in New Jersey’s state Legislature for environmental measures.
Remaud has been an advocate for land preservation in densely populated areas for more than 20 years. He serves on the boards of numerous conservation organizations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe