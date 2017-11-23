MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a mother who crashed her car with her two young children inside was high on drugs.

According to Newsday , thirty-eight-year-old Tara Fontana was arrested Wednesday night. Her two children, a 9-year-old son and 2-week-old daughter, were hospitalized but were expected to survive. Officials said Fontana had to be revived with the anti-overdose medication Narcan.

Fontana was charged Thursday with drug possession and aggravated driving while impaired with children, known as Leandra’s Law. She did not issue a plea. She was represented by Legal Aid which had no comment. Fontana was ordered to stay away from her children.

Leandra’s law makes it a felony to drive drunk or high with a passenger younger than 15, even on a first offense. It’s named for an 11-year-old who died in 2009 in a drunken driving accident.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com