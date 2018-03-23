HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors have announced a guilty plea in the case of a New York man accused of trying to extort sexually explicit photos from more than 30 women.
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says 21-year-old Joseph Iorio, of Holtsville, pleaded guilty Friday to stalking and scheming to defraud.
Sini says Iorio was a moderator of an online forum where users would upload nude images of women along with their identifying information.
The district attorney says Iorio was able to find the women on social media and attempt to extort them for additional sexually explicit photos and videos.
Sini says he is initiating a crackdown on so-called “sextortion” and “revenge porn.”
He vowed to end a “reign of terror” on girls and women targeted through social media for sexually explicit images.