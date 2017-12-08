ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man accused of sexually assaulting two children at a McDonald’s has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Kelley Tremblay, of Troy, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to one felony count of criminal sexual act.
Prosecutors said Tremblay assaulted a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old at a Watervliet McDonald’s in August.
Police say the crime was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.
