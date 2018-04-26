Share story

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old Long Island man faces upgraded charges linked to a stolen car crash that resulted in five deaths.

Jamel Turner was arraigned Thursday on murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, assault and other charges. His lawyer called the crash a “horrible accident” but said there was no evidence to back up the charges.

Prosecutors say Turner was high on marijuana and speeding before the chain-reaction crash in February in the hamlet of Ridge that involved the stolen car, an oil truck and two other vehicles.

One car caught fire, killing four people inside. And a 19-year-old passenger in the stolen car was ejected and killed.

Turner, of Bellport, suffered minor injuries. He earlier pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of stolen property, false personation, and an outstanding warrant.

