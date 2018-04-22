ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man convicted as a teenager of bludgeoning a western New York preschooler to death has been denied parole for the ninth time.
The Democrat and Chronicle reports that the decision in Eric M. Smith’s case was announced Friday.
Smith was 13 when he killed 4-year-old Derrick Robie into woods in the village of Savona in August 1993.
Smith confessed a week later and was tried as an adult. His lawyers argued unsuccessfully that he was mentally ill and shouldn’t be convicted of murder.
He was. His sentence was nine years to life in prison.
Smith has since apologized for his actions and volunteers with a prison chaplain.
A parole board said that doesn’t outweigh the severity and brutality of unleashing anger on “an innocent, vulnerable 4-year-old boy.”