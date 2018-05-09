BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded not guilty to a jailhouse assault on his attorney while he was awaiting sentencing for attacking his ex-girlfriend with a sledgehammer.

Mark Dublino was arraigned on assault charges Wednesday in state Supreme Court in Buffalo. The 54-year-old is accused injuring defense attorney Joseph Terranova during a meeting in a locked room at the Erie County Holding Center in March.

If convicted, Dublino could receive a seven-year prison sentence.

He is already serving 107 years for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, her elderly father and a friend.