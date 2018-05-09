BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded not guilty to a jailhouse assault on his attorney while he was awaiting sentencing for attacking his ex-girlfriend with a sledgehammer.
Mark Dublino was arraigned on assault charges Wednesday in state Supreme Court in Buffalo. The 54-year-old is accused injuring defense attorney Joseph Terranova during a meeting in a locked room at the Erie County Holding Center in March.
If convicted, Dublino could receive a seven-year prison sentence.
He is already serving 107 years for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, her elderly father and a friend.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes