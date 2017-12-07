WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man has pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a Connecticut tow truck driver on I-95.

Westchester County prosecutors say Anthony Mangano, of Ozone Park, Queens entered the plea on Thursday to one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death.

Authorities say tow truck driver Salvatore Brescia was assisting a broken down driver just past the New Rochelle toll plaza when he was struck by the side view mirror of a box truck driven by Mangano.

Authorities say Mangano, an employee of a Long Island-based auto parts company, did not stop but circled back to view the scene before taking off. They say they were able tie him to the accident by the fragments of the smashed mirror.