ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is making $3.8 million available in a clean energy challenge to push for more geothermal systems.

The initiative by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and New York Power Authority is aimed at helping stimulate financing and installation of large-scale geothermal systems throughout the state.

Organizations eligible to apply for the aid include state agencies, fire departments, water and sewer districts, colleges, universities, hospitals, nursing homes and public and private schools.

Applications will be accepted until 75 that meet the requirements are received — or through March 30, 2018, whichever comes first.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030.