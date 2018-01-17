ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers have passed legislation that aims to ensure timely propane deliveries during cold weather.

The state Assembly voted Wednesday to enact new rules on propane sales that would allow dealers to sell or deliver propane to customers who rent propane tanks from another business.

Lawmakers say that under the current rules, some New Yorkers have struggled to fill their tanks because the company they lease from can’t make a delivery on time.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx says the legislation would ensure these families have options when the temperatures dip and the propane runs low.

The bill now moves to the Senate.