ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state could adopt its own version of net neutrality under legislation being announced by state lawmakers.

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy of Albany and Sen. David Carlucci of Clarkstown are scheduled to detail their proposal on Tuesday. The Democrats’ proposal would prohibit companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic to favor certain sites or types of consumers.

A federal net neutrality rule was recently repealed by the Federal Communications Commission. Several states are now looking at creating their own rules. A group of attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia has sued to block the repeal. New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman is leading the suit.