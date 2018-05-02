ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers in New York are taking a closer look at a legislative proposal to give terminally ill people the right to seek life-ending medication from their physician.
The Assembly’s Health Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the measure Thursday in Manhattan. It comes after a hearing last month in Albany.
The proposal now before lawmakers would require two doctors to sign off on the use of life-ending medication. It has been proposed for years but has yet to receive a vote in the Legislature.
Seven states and Washington, D.C. already allow people facing a terminal diagnosis to seek a doctor’s help in ending their life.
