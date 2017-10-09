ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers are looking at the causes of recent flooding along the shore lines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
The state Senate will hold a hearing Tuesday on the spring and summer floods in the community of Mexico in Oswego County. The calamity damaged homes and businesses, eroded shoreline and hurt the area’s tourism economy just before its peak season.
Many upstate officials and lakefront property owners blame the flooding on the International Joint Commission, the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario. The commission says heavy rain was to blame.
Republican state Sen. Tom O’Mara says the hearing is intended to help residents and officials understand the factors that caused the flood, and ways officials can prevent future problems.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’