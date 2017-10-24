CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A special legislative task force examining how heroin and opioid abuse are affecting communities around the state is coming to central New York.

The state Senate’s Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Cortland.

Similar meetings have been held around the state as the task force seeks to understand how the increase in overdoses and addiction is impacting local communities.

The panel has heard from law enforcement officials, addiction experts, health care professionals and recovering addicts and their loved ones.

Lawmakers included more than $200 million in this year’s state budget for efforts to prevent and fight addiction.