ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers are hoping to pass a new state budget.

The Senate and Assembly worked late into the night Thursday night but didn’t reach a final agreement on the roughly $170 billion spending plan.

The budget is due on Sunday, but lawmakers hope to complete their work on Friday in time to get home for the Jewish Passover, which begins Friday at sunset, and the Christian Easter on Sunday.

The budget is expected to include new surcharges for taxis, Uber rides and other ride-hailing services in Manhattan, as well as a tax on opioid manufacturers.

Other proposals that would extend the statute of limitations for child molestation or authorize advance voting are not likely to make the final budget.