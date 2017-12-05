ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers are heading back to Albany to begin setting the agenda for the 2018 session.

Members of the state Assembly’s Democratic majority are scheduled to meet in the state Capitol Wednesday. Lawmakers say they’ll use the time to discuss priorities for next year and look for consensus on top issues.

They’re predicting a challenging year, in large part because of federal funding cuts to health care programs and likely changes to the federal tax code that could affect the state’s bottom line. A budget deficit is projected, and lawmakers may have to make difficult decisions about where to cut state spending.

The session begins in January.