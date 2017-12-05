ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers are heading back to Albany to begin setting the agenda for the 2018 session.
Members of the state Assembly’s Democratic majority are scheduled to meet in the state Capitol Wednesday. Lawmakers say they’ll use the time to discuss priorities for next year and look for consensus on top issues.
They’re predicting a challenging year, in large part because of federal funding cuts to health care programs and likely changes to the federal tax code that could affect the state’s bottom line. A budget deficit is projected, and lawmakers may have to make difficult decisions about where to cut state spending.
The session begins in January.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School