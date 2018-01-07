ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are back at work in Albany.
Members of the Senate and Assembly will gavel into session Monday for the first real day of work in the 2018 legislative session.
Several committee hearings are scheduled this week, including ones focusing on the effectiveness of penalties for marijuana possession, online fantasy sports and funding for public libraries.
Lawmakers convened last week for a largely ceremonial first day of the session that included a state of the state address from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They hope to pass a new state budget by April 1 and then complete the rest of their business for the year in late June.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW