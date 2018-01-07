ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are back at work in Albany.

Members of the Senate and Assembly will gavel into session Monday for the first real day of work in the 2018 legislative session.

Several committee hearings are scheduled this week, including ones focusing on the effectiveness of penalties for marijuana possession, online fantasy sports and funding for public libraries.

Lawmakers convened last week for a largely ceremonial first day of the session that included a state of the state address from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They hope to pass a new state budget by April 1 and then complete the rest of their business for the year in late June.