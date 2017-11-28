ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say New York managed to dodge Russian hacking attempts last year — and they’re aiming to keep it that way.
Lawmakers at a hearing on election security Tuesday said they believe the risk of election hacking is here to stay. They say the state must take steps to protect its democratic process.
Officials say New York’s practice of using paper ballots makes the state’s election system harder to hack. Experts and good-government groups say the state should audit more ballots after an election to look for discrepancies.
Earlier this year, federal homeland security officials notified 21 states whose election systems Russian hackers tried to access.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already ordered a review of election cyber security vulnerabilities.