ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state lawmaker has introduced legislation to rewrite the state’s sexual harassment policies with a single, uniform set of guidelines for reporting and investigating abuse and misconduct.

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, a Hudson Valley Democrat, introduced the bill on Wednesday. The Legislature could take up the measure after it convenes to begin the 2018 session next month.

Currently, the Assembly, Senate and executive branches each have their own processes in place for harassment complaints and investigations.

Galef says the differing rules can make it confusing for employees who want to report allegations of harassment and affect the outcome of investigations and any disciplinary proceedings.

Several lawmakers have left office in recent years facing harassment allegations.