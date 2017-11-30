ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state lawmaker says the state needs to create uniform guidelines for sexual harassment to make it easier to report and investigate abuse.

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef on Thursday called on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to create a task force to review the existing patchwork of rules and recommend a single set of policies.

Currently, the Assembly, Senate and executive branches each have their own processes in place for harassment complaints and investigations.

Galef, a Hudson Valley Democrat, says the differing rules can make it confusing for employees who want to report allegations of harassment — and affect the outcome of investigations and any disciplinary proceedings.

Several lawmakers have left office in recent years facing harassment allegations.