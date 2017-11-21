ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is launching a new effort to inform the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

The new public awareness campaign will feature ads warning of the risks of using the opioid drug, along with information about where to turn for help and what to do in the event of an overdose.

The ads will go on social media as well as in buses, New York City subway cars, the Staten Island ferry and laundromats around the state. The ads will be written in both English and Spanish.

The campaign also will encourage New Yorkers to carry the opioid overdose antidote naloxone if they have a loved one who is struggling with fentanyl.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new campaign on Tuesday.