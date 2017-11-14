NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has awarded $2.2 million to the family of an emotionally disturbed immigrant.

The Manhattan federal court jury announced its verdict Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Mohamed Bah.

Bah, a 28-year-old Guinean immigrant, was killed in an encounter with New York City police officers on Sept. 25, 2012.

Judge P. Kevin Castel says he must still rule whether officers are protected by qualified immunity. He urged a settlement.

A city law spokesman says the city strongly disagrees with the verdict and will appeal.

A federal prosecutor this year closed a criminal investigation, finding insufficient evidence to charge officers.

A Manhattan grand jury in 2013 voted against bringing criminal charges against officers.

Bah, a college student studying finance, was shot eight times in his home by officers.