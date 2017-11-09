NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has found that the Trump administration’s decision to phase out a program protecting some young immigrants should be open to judicial review.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis on Thursday allows two lawsuits against the new policy to stay alive pending an appeal.

Last month, a federal appeals court directed the lower court to expeditiously decide if the judiciary can properly review the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Activists are suing the government in New York, California, the District of Columbia and Maryland. DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.