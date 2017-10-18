NEW YORK (AP) — The judge who sentenced Michael Douglas’ son to nearly a decade in prison says he can go to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman told Cameron Douglas Wednesday that he can book a flight to Los Angeles where court authorities will oversee his continuing treatment for addictions.
Attorney Ben Brafman said Douglas’ life partner, who accompanied him to court, was expected to deliver their child in late November or early December.
He says the couple plans to spend the holidays in New York with his father and the rest of his family.
Brafman says Douglas will initially live in Los Angeles with his grandfather, actor Kirk Douglas.
The 39-year-old Douglas recently finished a 9 1/2 -year sentence for drug convictions.