GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) — A county historian from upstate New York will lead a tour of European battlefields where hundreds of New Yorkers were killed or wounded during World War I.

Johanna Yaun (yawn), historian for Orange County, plans to lead a tour of sites in Belgium and France next fall to coincide with the centennial of a battle fought by the U.S. Army’s 27th Infantry Division.

The division was a New York National Guard organization that was called up 100 years ago this past summer as America entered the war against Germany and its allies.

Yaun’s tour will focus on sites related to the 27th Division’s 107th Infantry Regiment, which consisted mostly of men from Orange County. Forty of them died on the same day during the Battle of Hindenburg Line.