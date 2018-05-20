ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has a new plan to control the tick population and combat tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will apply “eco-friendly” tick control treatments on public lands in the Southern Tier, the capital region and the Hudson Valley.

The state will also expand the use of deer feeding stations that automatically apply tick treatment to deer as they eat. The stations have already been used on Long Island and in other areas.

A new public awareness campaign aimed at hunters, fishermen and hikers will provide tips on how to avoid ticks.

Additionally, the state’s Department of Health will seek out private researchers to collaborate on new medical tests to detect Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.