ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is granting nearly $30 million for water infrastructure projects in the Mohawk Valley.

The $29,661,723 in grant money will be used to support 21 drinking water and wastewater projects in the central New York region. It’s part of $255 million that’s available statewide for investment in water infrastructure.

Topping the list is the city of Rome, which will receive more than $5.5 million for two projects. Amsterdam is getting $3 million, Sharon Springs $2.5 million and Fonda $2.16 million.

State officials say the investments will save taxpayers more than $60 million and create nearly 1,500 jobs across the region.

The new grant boosts the total the Mohawk Valley has received over the past two years to $52 million.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the grant Tuesday.