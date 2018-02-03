NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s “ashamed” that this country failed to help Puerto Rico recover faster from last year’s hurricane.
The Democrat made the remarks Saturday during a rally in the Bronx with Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello.
The New York governor wants more government money to be allocated to fund the island’s recovery. Cuomo says Trump administration officials showed what he called “disrespect” toward the people of Puerto Rico for not helping out more after Hurricane Maria, which left much of the island without electricity.
Politicians at Saturday’s rally included U.S. Rep. Jose Serrano, who noted that Puerto Ricans didn’t need Trump to toss paper towels at people in need last October at a hurricane relief center in the capital of San Juan.
About a third of Puerto Rico remains without power.