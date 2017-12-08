ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is defending the administration’s hiring practices amid scrutiny by the FBI.
The Albany Times-Union reported Friday that FBI investigators have questioned people who were hired to work for the governor, but who on paper were listed as working for other state agencies.
That’s a move that makes the Democrat’s staff and budget look smaller than it really is.
Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi confirmed Friday that the administration received a subpoena months ago and has cooperated by providing documents.
Azzopardi called the investigation a “charade.”
He said the practice dates back 50 years, is lawful and was used by both Republican and Democratic governors.
An FBI spokesperson declined to comment.
Cuomo is seeking re-election next year and is considered a possible presidential candidate.