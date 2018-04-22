ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing changes to the state’s laws on sex trafficking so child victims won’t be required to testify.

The Democrat announced the legislative proposal on Friday.

He said that under current law, prosecutors must show that traffickers used force, fraud or coercion to control their victims. Cuomo says that standard can force child victims to recount their abuse in open court.

Cuomo says the requirement can also hinder prosecutions and allow traffickers to go free.

The Senate and Assembly will consider the measures. No vote has been scheduled.