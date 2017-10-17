ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is getting nearly $150 million in federal funding for affordable housing and economic development.
The funding is being provided by the Office of Community Planning and Development, part of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. It’s broken down into a community development block grant of nearly $73 million and $76.6 million for housing.
New York City will get the bulk of the housing money, more than $53 million, and New York state will receive $45 million, or more than half, of the block grant for economic development.
The Buffalo area tops the economic development list at more than $13 million, Rochester will get $7.4 million and Albany just over $3 million.
Communities will use the money for affordable housing initiatives, anti-poverty programs and economic development.