CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island fisherman is fighting federal conspiracy and fraud charges in a criminal trial about claims of overfishing.
Newsday says Thomas Kokell is the first Long Island fisherman to demand a trial on such charges. The East Northport man has pleaded not guilty.
Kokell is accused of taking 196,000 pounds more fluke than he was allowed in 2011, netting about $400,000. Prosecutors say he schemed with a fish dealer to cover up the illegal haul by mislabeling it as other species, such as whiting.
The buyer, Mark Parente, has pleaded guilty in the case and testified against Kokell.
Kokell’s lawyers have questioned the evidence and Parente’s credibility. Newsday says that under cross-examination, Parente acknowledged lying to investigators and breaching his bail agreements by continuing a gambling habit.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com